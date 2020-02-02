Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,985 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,778 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 374,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.