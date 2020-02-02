Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,689 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Visa by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Visa by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 697,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 76,750 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

