Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $94.71 and a 52-week high of $151.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.