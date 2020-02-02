Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $354,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.