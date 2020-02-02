Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,138 Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Q2 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,776,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,983,933.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,653 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.