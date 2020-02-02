Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434,124 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,148,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,377,000 after purchasing an additional 243,968 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,042,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,681,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71.

