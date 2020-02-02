Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after buying an additional 266,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 241,333 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 753,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 208,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

