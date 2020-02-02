Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $411,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

