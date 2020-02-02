Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $471,000 Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,794,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,137,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.