Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 3.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $32,770,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 422.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 240.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.14.

Shopify stock opened at $465.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of -412.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $482.87.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

