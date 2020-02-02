Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $295.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $245.68 and a 12 month high of $305.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

