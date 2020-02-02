Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mongodb by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Mongodb by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 0.04.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,624,748.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,085,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

