Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW comprises 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 406,195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 130,023 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $21.20 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.55.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $141.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

