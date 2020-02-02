Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after buying an additional 288,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 838.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 260,044 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11,867.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 186,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 117,886 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 283,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $52.75 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

