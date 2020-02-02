Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

