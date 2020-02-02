Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

