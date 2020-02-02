Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,897 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,312,000 after acquiring an additional 192,711 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,272,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,750,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 557.5% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $69.25 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31.

