Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $160.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.