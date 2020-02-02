Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

