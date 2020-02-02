Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Intel by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 654,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. FIX raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.