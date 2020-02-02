Conning Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Iqvia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $4,860,278. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

