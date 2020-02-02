Conning Inc. Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,396,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $60.83 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

