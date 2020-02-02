Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,885 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

