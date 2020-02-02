Conning Inc. Buys 180 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.04. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.43 and a 12-month high of $322.38.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

