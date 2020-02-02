Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,330 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

