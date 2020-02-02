Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

