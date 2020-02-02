Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $223,461,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,978,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after acquiring an additional 442,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 554,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

NYSE A opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.