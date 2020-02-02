Conning Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

