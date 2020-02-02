Conning Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,857,000 after buying an additional 450,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 741,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 364,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,517,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.73 and a 12 month high of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $645,660.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,040,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,303 shares of company stock worth $8,403,179. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

