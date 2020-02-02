Conning Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $173.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

