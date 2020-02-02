Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,465,000 after acquiring an additional 520,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $81.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

