Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

