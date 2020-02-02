Conning Inc. Raises Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth about $719,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $285.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.30.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

