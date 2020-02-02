Conning Inc. Raises Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

