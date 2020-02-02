Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 44.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after buying an additional 948,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 378,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 287.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 329,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,690.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 280,720 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.