Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 123.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

