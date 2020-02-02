Conning Inc. Sells 130 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in CarMax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

CarMax stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

