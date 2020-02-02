Conning Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

