Conning Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.