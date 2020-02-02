Conning Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 765,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,169,000 after buying an additional 52,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

