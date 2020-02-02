Conning Inc. Sells 26,761 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,761 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 643,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

SHLX stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

