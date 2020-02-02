Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.51. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

