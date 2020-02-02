Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.