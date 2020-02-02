Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

