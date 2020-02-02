Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $61.09 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

