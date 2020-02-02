Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

