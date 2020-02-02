Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

