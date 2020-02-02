Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

