Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

