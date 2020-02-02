Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $91.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

